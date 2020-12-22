John Mulaney reportedly checks into rehabilitation program; comedians express support
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Former "Saturday Night Live" writer and stand-up comedian John Mulaney has checked into rehab, according to People and Vulture.
Former "Saturday Night Live" writer and stand-up comedian John Mulaney has checked into rehab, according to People and Vulture.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
John Mulaney American actor and stand-up comedian
John Mulaney Checks Into Rehab for Cocaine, Alcohol AbuseJohn Mulaney will be spending the holidays away from friends and family, he's checked into rehab to treat cocaine and alcohol abuse after relapsing ... TMZ has..
TMZ.com
John Mulaney Reveals Secret Service Investigated Him Over 'SNL' Joke | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:37Published
Vulture
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources