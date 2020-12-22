Global  
 

John Mulaney reportedly checks into rehabilitation program; comedians express support

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Former "Saturday Night Live" writer and stand-up comedian John Mulaney has checked into rehab, according to People and Vulture.
 John Mulaney is in rehab for problems with alcohol and cocaine. The Daily Mail reports that 38-year old comedian is 'on board' with recovery after 'struggling during the pandemic.' John has admitted he 'loved cocaine' and 'drank for attention' as early as age 13. Mulaney is best known for his work on...

John Mulaney Checks Into Rehab for Cocaine, Alcohol Abuse

 John Mulaney will be spending the holidays away from friends and family, he's checked into rehab to treat cocaine and alcohol abuse after relapsing ... TMZ has..
TMZ.com
John Mulaney Reveals Secret Service Investigated Him Over 'SNL' Joke | THR News [Video]

John Mulaney Reveals Secret Service Investigated Him Over 'SNL' Joke | THR News

John Mulaney on Tuesday dropped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' where he revealed that the Secret Service opened a file on him after a joke he did on 'Saturday Night Live.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:37Published

