India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Why KL Rahul MUST be picked for Melbourne Test along with Shubman Gill?

DNA Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are certainties for the second Test against Australia in Melbourne as India aim to bounce back.
