India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Why KL Rahul MUST be picked for Melbourne Test along with Shubman Gill?

Australia beat India by 51 runs and sealed the series by 2-0. Indian cricketer KL Rahul said that sometimes as a team they have to accept that the opposition played better cricket. "Its home condition..
Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries...
Indian batsman wicket-keeper KL Rahul ahead of 1st ODI against Australia said that legendary Indian cricket captain "Mahendra Singh Dhoni's place cannot be filled." MS Dhoni had announced retirement in..