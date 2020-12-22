Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Bachelorette' finale recap: One of Tayshia's final three men leaves, another makes surprising return

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
As the year draws to a close, so does this unprecedented season of "The Bachelorette." First, it's time for Tayshia's fantasy suites.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tayshia Adams American television personality

'The Bachelorette' recap: Tayshia picks her final four hometown dates, rejected men clash at 'tell all'

 Hometown dates are coming up on "The Bachelorette," meaning only four men will move on after tonight's episode. Plus, see the "Men Tell All" special.
USATODAY.com
Rachel Lindsay Talks the Importance of Discussing Tayshia Adams' Biracial Identity On 'The Bachelorette' | THR News [Video]

Rachel Lindsay Talks the Importance of Discussing Tayshia Adams' Biracial Identity On 'The Bachelorette' | THR News

Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette's first Black lead, explores the challenges facing current star Tayshia Adams and highlights the racial issues she wants the show to address: "I don't care if it makes America uncomfortable."

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:55Published

Related videos from verified sources

Tayshia Adams Visits 'Hometowns' In 'The Bachelorette' Preview [Video]

Tayshia Adams Visits 'Hometowns' In 'The Bachelorette' Preview

Get a sneak peek at Tuesday's upcoming episode of "The Bachelorette", where Tayshia Adams meets the families of her four remaining men on unconventional "hometown" dates. Plus, more TV news including a..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:50Published
Bachelorette Exec Reveals the Moment They Realized Clare Crawley Had to Be Replaced [Video]

Bachelorette Exec Reveals the Moment They Realized Clare Crawley Had to Be Replaced

Tayshia Adams was brought in to replace Clare Crawley after she fell hard early on for one of her contestants, Dale Moss

Credit: People     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

'The Bachelorette' Spoilers: Tayshia's Final 2 Revealed After One Guy Eliminates Himself

 SPOILER ALERT! Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on part one of The Bachelorette season finale! We’ve already reached the end...
Just Jared

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Enjoys Hometown Dates With Final Four Suitors

 However, there is a slight change for the Hometown Dates this season as instead of going to the men's hometowns, they head to La Quinta with the men's families...
AceShowbiz

'The Bachelorette' 2020: Tayshia's Final Four Guys Revealed Ahead of Family Visits

 We’re just one week away from the season finale of The Bachelorette and Tayshia Adams has narrowed down the field to just four final men. In the latest episode...
Just Jared