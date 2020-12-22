'Bachelorette' finale recap: One of Tayshia's final three men leaves, another makes surprising return
As the year draws to a close, so does this unprecedented season of "The Bachelorette." First, it's time for Tayshia's fantasy suites.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tayshia Adams American television personality
'The Bachelorette' recap: Tayshia picks her final four hometown dates, rejected men clash at 'tell all'Hometown dates are coming up on "The Bachelorette," meaning only four men will move on after tonight's episode. Plus, see the "Men Tell All" special.
USATODAY.com
Rachel Lindsay Talks the Importance of Discussing Tayshia Adams' Biracial Identity On 'The Bachelorette' | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:55Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources