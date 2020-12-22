'Bachelorette' finale recap: One of Tayshia's final three men leaves, another makes surprising return

Hometown dates are coming up on "The Bachelorette," meaning only four men will move on after tonight's episode. Plus, see the "Men Tell All" special.

Rachel Lindsay Talks the Importance of Discussing Tayshia Adams' Biracial Identity On 'The Bachelorette' | THR News Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette's first Black lead, explores the challenges facing current star Tayshia Adams and highlights the racial issues she wants the show to address: "I don't care if it makes America uncomfortable."

Bachelorette Exec Reveals the Moment They Realized Clare Crawley Had to Be Replaced Tayshia Adams was brought in to replace Clare Crawley after she fell hard early on for one of her contestants, Dale Moss

Tayshia Adams Visits 'Hometowns' In 'The Bachelorette' Preview Get a sneak peek at Tuesday's upcoming episode of "The Bachelorette", where Tayshia Adams meets the families of her four remaining men on unconventional "hometown" dates. Plus, more TV news including a..

'The Bachelorette' Spoilers: Tayshia's Final 2 Revealed After One Guy Eliminates Himself SPOILER ALERT! Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on part one of The Bachelorette season finale! We’ve already reached the end...

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Enjoys Hometown Dates With Final Four Suitors However, there is a slight change for the Hometown Dates this season as instead of going to the men's hometowns, they head to La Quinta with the men's families...

