Cincinnati Bengals upset the Pittsburgh Steelers on 'Monday Night Football'
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The Bengals defeated the Steelers in primetime at Paul Brown Stadium, earning the most impressive win of head coach Zac Taylor's career.
