College football COVID-19 updates: Army to replace Tennessee in Liberty Bowl

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Army is replacing Tennessee in Liberty Bowl after the Volunteers pulled out over COVID-19 cases. Iowa's football program is also having an outbreak.
News video: Rose Bowl game relocated to Texas due to Covid-19

Rose Bowl game relocated to Texas due to Covid-19 00:34

 The Rose Bowl will no longer host of one of this season’s College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year’s Day due to Covid-19 restrictions in Southern California, the College Football Playoff and the Tournament of Roses announced. Instead, the game will be relocated to AT&T Stadium in...

Christmas enthusiasm suffers as purchase dips in Delhi [Video]

Christmas enthusiasm suffers as purchase dips in Delhi

With 3 days left for Christmas, shopkeepers selling decoration material express their plight. Christmas enthusiasm has faded as the purchase suffered a dip. One of the shopkeepers said, "People who used to buy material worth Rs 1,000 have reduced their budget to Rs 400. The prices of the products have also increased due to the COVID induced lockdown. All we have is hope."

Over 19,000 new infections add to India's total COVID tally [Video]

Over 19,000 new infections add to India's total COVID tally

India recorded 19,556 new COVID-19 cases taking toll to 1,00,75,116. 30,376 recoveries , and 301 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases. A total of 16,31,70,557 samples tested for COVID-19 up to December 21. Of these, 10,72,228 samples were tested yesterday.

Covid-19: UK and France to set out plan to restart freight

 Hundreds of lorries are held up in Kent as politicians thrash out a plan to reopen the border safely.
Notre Dame joins Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State in College Football Playoff field

 Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State were easy picks for the College Football Playoff. It was the fourth spot the committee had to make a tough decision.
Bowl projections: Notre Dame takes fourth College Football Playoff spot ahead of Texas A&M

 The regular season in college football is over. Three spots in the playoff field in the final bowl projections are easy. The fourth will be debated.
College Football Playoff semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to Texas

 COVID-19 cases continue trending upward in California and local restrictions would have prevented fans from attending the game.
College Football Playoff semifinal to relocate from Rose Bowl to Texas' AT&T Stadium

 The College Football Playoff semifinal game set for the Rose Bowl has been moved to Texas' AT&T Stadium.
As COVID cases surge, many still plan holiday travel

 COVID cases are rising sharply in Tennessee and other states, as many people still say they plan to travel for the upcoming holidays despite warnings from health..
AP Top Stories December 21 A

 Here's the latest for Monday December 21st: Congress to vote on coronavirus relief deal; Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine; COVID patients overwhelming California..
Fact check: Nurse who fainted after COVID-19 vaccine has an underlying health condition

 Videos of a Tennessee nurse who fainted after she received the COVID-19 vaccine have spread rapidly. But some posts about the incident lack context.
‘Indian Navy’s activities are in synergy with Army, Air Force’: Navy chief [Video]

‘Indian Navy’s activities are in synergy with Army, Air Force’: Navy chief

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said his force is alive to various threats in the maritime domain including from China and is fully ready to deal with them. Addressing a press conference on the eve of Navy Day, he said the Navy has a standard operating procedure in case there is any infringement in the Indian Ocean region, in a veiled reference to the Chinese challenge. Referring to the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Navy chief said the Indian Navy's surveillance aircraft P-8I and Heron drones are deployed in the region. "Whatever we are doing is in close coordination with the Army and the Indian Air Force," he said. Watch the full video for more details.

