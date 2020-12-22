College football COVID-19 updates: Army to replace Tennessee in Liberty Bowl

‘Indian Navy’s activities are in synergy with Army, Air Force’: Navy chief



Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said his force is alive to various threats in the maritime domain including from China and is fully ready to deal with them. Addressing a press conference on the eve of Navy Day, he said the Navy has a standard operating procedure in case there is any infringement in the Indian Ocean region, in a veiled reference to the Chinese challenge. Referring to the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Navy chief said the Indian Navy's surveillance aircraft P-8I and Heron drones are deployed in the region. "Whatever we are doing is in close coordination with the Army and the Indian Air Force," he said. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:19 Published on January 1, 1970