US House passes $892bn coronavirus relief bill

Sky News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
US House passes $892bn coronavirus relief billThe US House of Representatives has approved a $892bn (£655bn) coronavirus relief package, passing the first hurdle for it to become law.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: U.S. House passes coronavirus relief package

U.S. House passes coronavirus relief package 00:58

 The U.S. House of Representatives passed an $892 billion coronavirus aid package on Monday aimed at throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy, clearing the way for Senate approval later in the evening.

Congress Approves $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Package [Video]

Congress Approves $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Package

Debra Alfarone reports it includes a stimulus check, money for businesses and the unemployed, relief for renters and more.

Congress approves relief package with stimulus checks, bill moves to President Trump [Video]

Congress approves relief package with stimulus checks, bill moves to President Trump

Both chambers of Congress voted on Monday on a long-awaited COVID-19 relief package.

Congress passes huge COVID-19 relief bill [Video]

Congress passes huge COVID-19 relief bill

The U.S. Congress on Monday (December 21) approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy after months of inaction. Eve Johnson reports.

House Passes $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill, Ending Months-Long Stalemate

 The legislation extending aid to unemployed, providing money for vaccine distribution and a round of $600 stimulus checks was attached to an annual government...
NPR

Congress Rushes to Pass Huge Coronavirus Relief Bill

 The House was set to approve a $900 billion pandemic aid bill on Monday night, with the Senate poised to follow later on. The bill provides a $600 payment for...
NYTimes.com

McEnany accuses Pelosi of 'prioritizing trial lawyers' in coronavirus relief bill negotiations

 President Trump is putting the American people first in the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday...
FOXNews.com