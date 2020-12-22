US House passes $892bn coronavirus relief bill

Congress Approves $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Package
Debra Alfarone reports it includes a stimulus check, money for businesses and the unemployed, relief for renters and more.
Congress approves relief package with stimulus checks, bill moves to President Trump
Both chambers of Congress voted on Monday on a long-awaited COVID-19 relief package.
Congress passes huge COVID-19 relief bill
The U.S. Congress on Monday (December 21) approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy after months of inaction. Eve Johnson reports.