Ottawa eyeing second-hand market to replace VIP and cargo fleet
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The federal government is exploring the possibility of replacing its aging fleet of transportation planes as part of a planned bailout of the country’s battered airline industry, federal sources said.
