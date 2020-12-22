Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ottawa eyeing second-hand market to replace VIP and cargo fleet

CBC.ca Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The federal government is exploring the possibility of replacing its aging fleet of transportation planes as part of a planned bailout of the country’s battered airline industry, federal sources said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like