Coronavirus updates: Dr. Anthony Fauci to get vaccinated; 2020 is deadliest year in US history; $600 stimulus checks to go out next week
Stimulus checks will start going out next week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says. California faces 'darkest days.' Latest COVID news.
Vaccine for Fauci, DACA court hearing, gift shipping deadlines: 5 things to know TuesdayDr. Anthony Fauci and others will get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, gifts should be shipped now and more news to start your Tuesday.
In California: Newsom says stay-at-home orders will likely be extendedPlus: The world's third-richest woman donates $10 million to Goodwill, L.A. schools to remain closed, and an extraordinary photo of a bighorn sheep.
USATODAY.com
California faces 'darkest days' as COVID-19 cases surge, pushing hospital staff to the breaking pointOnce a model for keeping COVID-19 cases at bay, California is facing 'darkest days' of crisis as hospitals quickly fill to capacity.
USATODAY.com
Covaxin Phase III trials hit halfway mark with 13K volunteersCovaxin, India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has been successful in roping in 13,000 volunteers for its..
IndiaTimes
2020 turning out to be deadliest year ever in U.S.COVID-19 the main culprit. Nation on track for 3.2 million deaths this year, at least 400,000 more than 2019 and first time ever over 3 million.
CBS News
