Coronavirus updates: Dr. Anthony Fauci to get vaccinated; 2020 is deadliest year in US history; $600 stimulus checks to go out next week

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Stimulus checks will start going out next week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says. California faces 'darkest days.' Latest COVID news.
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
News video: Stimulus checks to arrive as soon as next week

Stimulus checks to arrive as soon as next week 01:52

 New help from Congress could soon be on the way with stimulus checks going out before the new year begins.

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Vaccine for Fauci, DACA court hearing, gift shipping deadlines: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Dr. Anthony Fauci and others will get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, gifts should be shipped now and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

COVID Scientists Want to Mimic Elvis Presley Getting Polio Injection On Camera

 Scientists are looking for the next Elvis Presley to tamp down resistance to the COVID vaccine ... and if they're lucky they'll find someone as effective as The..
TMZ.com

Rep. Shalala's Dog, Fauci, Barks & Fusses Through CNN Interview

 A Florida congresswoman's dog appears to be just as pissed as she is that the Senate and House can't seem to pass a stimulus package -- 'cause the pooch wouldn't..
TMZ.com

Steven Mnuchin Steven Mnuchin 77th and current United States Secretary of the Treasury

U.S. Treasury confirms hack as more blame Russia [Video]

U.S. Treasury confirms hack as more blame Russia

[NFA] The U.S. secretary of the Treasury on Monday publicly confirmed that his department had been breached, saying: "Our unclassified systems did have some access." This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43
The Trump Admin Pushed For One Time $600 Stimulus [Video]

The Trump Admin Pushed For One Time $600 Stimulus

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration was aiming to deliver aid more efficiently. Business Insider reports that Mnuchin's plan is one-time stimulus checks instead of weekly federal unemployment benefits. "We view this as a more effective way to get the money out quickly." Economists say that replacing a weekly federal benefit with a one-time $600 payment would be a less efficient way to help jobless Americans.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:25
Mnuchin, Powell push for more small business aid [Video]

Mnuchin, Powell push for more small business aid

America's top U.S. economic officials urged Congress on Tuesday to provide more help for small businesses amid fears that a vaccine may not arrive in time to prevent a surging coronavirus pandemic from inflicting more damage to the economy. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:30

California California State of the United States of America

Guess Who This Flyin' Fella Turned Into!

 Before this petite pilot was a member of one of the most popular rap groups in history, he was just another Christmas kid opening his presents in Los Angeles,..
TMZ.com

In California: Newsom says stay-at-home orders will likely be extended

 Plus: The world's third-richest woman donates $10 million to Goodwill, L.A. schools to remain closed, and an extraordinary photo of a bighorn sheep.
 
USATODAY.com

California faces 'darkest days' as COVID-19 cases surge, pushing hospital staff to the breaking point

 Once a model for keeping COVID-19 cases at bay, California is facing 'darkest days' of crisis as hospitals quickly fill to capacity.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Delhi's COVID positivity lowest in last 8 months: Satyendar Jain [Video]

Delhi's COVID positivity lowest in last 8 months: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain requested people to compulsorily wear masks for few upcoming days whenever they step out. On the spike in COVID cases in UK, Satyendar Jain said that considering the spike we had requested the Centre to shut all flights from UK. Satyendar Jain, "Considering the spike in the daily COVID cases in United Kingdom, we requested the central government to shut all the UK flights and the centre have shut all the flights starting today. Last time, when the virus had spread, multiple flights had come from abroad and lot of infected people came to Delhi. I would request all of you to wear masks and step out for few days because safety is in mask." "Positivity in the national capital is 1.29 that is almost negligible, the lowest in last 8 months," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41

Covaxin Phase III trials hit halfway mark with 13K volunteers

 Covaxin, India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has been successful in roping in 13,000 volunteers for its..
IndiaTimes

2020 turning out to be deadliest year ever in U.S.

 COVID-19 the main culprit. Nation on track for 3.2 million deaths this year, at least 400,000 more than 2019 and first time ever over 3 million.
CBS News

U.S. House Passes $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Package [Video]

U.S. House Passes $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Package

Under the legislation, $600 stimulus checks will be sent to people who make less than $75,000 a year. WBZ-TV’s Kristina Rex reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:07
Stimulus checks on the way [Video]

Stimulus checks on the way

Millions of Americans will be getting stimulus checks, but the amounts will be a little different this time around. Checks could be sent out as early as next week.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:52
COVID Headlines: Congress Expected To Pass Relief Bill, Minnesotans Could See Checks Next Week [Video]

COVID Headlines: Congress Expected To Pass Relief Bill, Minnesotans Could See Checks Next Week

More help is headed to American families. Congress is expected to pass a COVID-19 relief bill today. The Treasury Secretary says you could see stimulus payments as soon as next week. WCCO 4 News At 5 -..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 05:44

Covid 19 coronavirus: US record deadliest year yet in history with states desperately in search for medical staff

Covid 19 coronavirus: US record deadliest year yet in history with states desperately in search for medical staff This is the deadliest year in US history, with deaths expected to top 3 million for the first time — due mainly to the coronavirus pandemic.Final mortality...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Sky NewsUSATODAY.com

France passes 60,000 COVID-19 deaths as 2020 becomes its deadliest year

 France has now recorded more than 60,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 2020 now the country’s deadliest year post-war.
euronews Also reported by •UpworthyDelawareonline

Double murder in northern Israel makes 2020 deadliest year for Arabs in two decades

 Two family members were shot dead near Baka al-Garbiyeh as they were driving next to the ambulance that rushed a third relative to hospital after being shot
Haaretz