Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

To be a writer, you simply need to write: Anna Todd on ‘After We Collided’

Hindu Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Anna Todd, author and co-screenwriter of the recently-released romantic drama After We Collided, talks about her journey from publishing stories on a storytelling platform to becoming a bestseller
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

BEYOND THE WOODS Movie - Steven Roberts, Jeff Evans-Todd, Broadus Mattison [Video]

BEYOND THE WOODS Movie - Steven Roberts, Jeff Evans-Todd, Broadus Mattison

BEYOND THE WOODS Movie (2019) official trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After Jack Visits his brother in law Andrew, to attend the funeral of his sister, who was presumed to commit suicide, he discovers his..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:53Published
Christmas Together Movie - Vivica A. Fox, Anna Marie Dobbins, Marc Herrmann [Video]

Christmas Together Movie - Vivica A. Fox, Anna Marie Dobbins, Marc Herrmann

Christmas Together Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A woman leaves New York for LA after a break-up and falls in love while renting the guest house of a young father. Director: David..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:42Published
Polycarp Movie (2015) - Garry Nation, Eliya Hurt, Rusty Martin [Video]

Polycarp Movie (2015) - Garry Nation, Eliya Hurt, Rusty Martin

Polycarp Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Perfect Love Casts Out Fear. Have you ever wondered what happened to the early Christians after the Book of Acts? What trials did they face and overcome?..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:52Published