Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In pictures: Planets Jupiter and Saturn cross paths

BBC News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Planets Jupiter and Saturn cross paths in the night sky, an event known as the great conjunction.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Saturn Saturn Sixth planet from the Sun and second largest planet in the Solar System

Jupiter and Saturn dance close in Earth's night sky [Video]

Jupiter and Saturn dance close in Earth's night sky

Jupiter and Saturn aligned in the night sky Monday, appearing closer than theyhave in centuries. The last time the two gas giants looked this close togetherwas during Galileo's time in the 17th century.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Earthlings witness Jupiter and Saturn align [Video]

Earthlings witness Jupiter and Saturn align

The evening sky over the Northern Hemisphere treated stargazers to a once-in-a-lifetime illusion on Monday as the solar system's two biggest planets appeared to meet in a celestial alignment that astronomers call the "Great Conjunction."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published
The Great Conjunction: Jupiter and Saturn to align in the sky tonight [Video]

The Great Conjunction: Jupiter and Saturn to align in the sky tonight

The planets pass each other in their respective orbits around the Sun every 20 Earth years, they won’t have been this close in the sky since 1623.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:49Published

Related news from verified sources

In pictures: The great conjunction

 Planets Jupiter and Saturn cross paths in the night sky, an event known as the great conjunction.
BBC News