Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EVMs arrive from Maharashtra

Hindu Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The first batch of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used for the coming Assembly elections in the State arrived here from Maharashtra on Tuesda
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘EVMs should go’: Congress’ Udit Raj as EC clarifies machines are ‘tamper-free’ [Video]

‘EVMs should go’: Congress’ Udit Raj as EC clarifies machines are ‘tamper-free’

Congress leader Udit Raj raised questions on the reliability of EVMs, asking why the machines cannot be hacked if satellites can be controlled from the earth. The Election Commission (EC) asserted on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:36Published
MP by-polls: EVMs not tamper-proof, selective tampering was done, alleges Digvijaya [Video]

MP by-polls: EVMs not tamper-proof, selective tampering was done, alleges Digvijaya

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on November 10 claimed that EVMs are not tamper-proof, and alleged that selective tampering was done in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP was leading in around 20 of the 28..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:12Published
EVMs are robust, tamper-proof, SC upheld its integrity more than once: EC [Video]

EVMs are robust, tamper-proof, SC upheld its integrity more than once: EC

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, Election Commission of India on November 10 said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are robust and tamper-proof and the Apex Court upheld the integrity of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

6,220 EVMs arrive from Maharashtra

 A total of 6,220 Electronic Voting Machines, which arrived here from Maharashtra to be used in the Assembly Elections 2021, were stocked in the govern
Hindu