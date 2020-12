You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Video: Slippery spots to develop Monday night with freezing fog



Heavy rain and strong wind gusts will be moving through late on Christmas Eve through Christmas morning. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:51 Published 13 hours ago 3 County-Sponsored COVID-19 Testing Sites In Camden County Will Be Open On New Year's Eve



All six of the county's testing sites will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year's Day. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:24 Published 20 hours ago Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control



Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 2 days ago