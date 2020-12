You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources JEE-Mains to be held 4 times a year starting 2021, first session in Feb



The JEE-Mains for admission to engineering institutions will be held four times a year starting 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first edition of the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:11 Published 5 days ago State Board reinforces gov's order: only 10 spectators at events



In a unanimous vote on Thursday, the State Board of Education passed a resolution directing local school boards to restrict crowds to 10 spectators or fewer at sporting events and other extracurricular.. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago Idaho State Board of Education approved temporary enrollment rule ahead of Legislative session



With quarantine, infection rates, and lots of other unknowns, the Idaho State Board of Education is figuring out how to most accurately report enrollment and attendance to the state for funding.. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:56 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Board exams not to be conducted till February next year: Education minister Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday ruled out conducting board examinations for classes 10 and 12 till February next year in view of...

Mid-Day 2 hours ago