Washington Football Team settled sexual misconduct claim against Daniel Snyder for $1.6 million

Washington Post Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Owner Daniel Snyder admitted no wrongdoing in the 2009 settlement, but details of the team’s payout come as the NFL investigates allegations of sexual harassment at the franchise.
