Ontario lockdown measures will be 'devastating,' says ski hill operator Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Jim Hemlin, chief operating officer for the Calabogie Peaks Resort in Calabogie, Ont., said people will still take to the slopes given there are hills right across the border in Quebec that will remain open. 👓 View full article

