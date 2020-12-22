BioNTech confident vaccine works on new COVID variant

Global  
 

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
It is "highly likely" that BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine works against the variant detected in the UK, the company's CEO has said. If necessary, the German firm could also adapt the vaccine within six weeks.
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate
News video: WHO: Vaccine should stop new variant coronavirus

WHO: Vaccine should stop new variant coronavirus 03:22

 Scientists are looking to confirm vaccines will be effective against the new coronavirus strain.

