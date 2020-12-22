BioNTech confident vaccine works on new COVID variant
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
It is "highly likely" that BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine works against the variant detected in the UK, the company's CEO has said. If necessary, the German firm could also adapt the vaccine within six weeks.
