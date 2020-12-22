Global  
 

Police officer grieving loss of service dog after non-profit organization takes him back

CBC.ca Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Two first responders in the Maritimes say they received service dogs who weren't properly trained, including a Halifax Regional Police officer who says her Labrador retriever Archie was taken back by the service-dog organization after a year and a half of bonding.
