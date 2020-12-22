Global  
 

Biden to Pick Latino Chief of Connecticut Schools as Education Secretary

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Dr. Miguel A. Cardona will fulfill Mr. Biden’s promise to appoint a diverse cabinet with an education secretary with public school experience.
 Cardona has been the head of Connecticut's public schools since 2019.

Biden picks Buttigieg as transportation chief [Video]

Biden picks Buttigieg as transportation chief

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his former rival Pete Buttigieg as his pick for U.S. secretary of transportation and if confirmed by the Senate, Buttigieg would be the first..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:35Published
Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon pick [Video]

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon pick

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said it was the "right moment" in U.S. history for his nominee for defense secretary, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, despite a law requiring the military's top brass..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:13Published
Biden says defense pick will honor civilian role [Video]

Biden says defense pick will honor civilian role

President-elect Joe Biden said it was the "right moment" in U.S. history for his nominee for defense secretary, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, despite some concerns about the recently..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:35Published

Biden To Pick Connecticut Schools Chief Miguel Cardona As Education Secretary

 Cardona is a former teacher and has spent much of the pandemic pushing to reopen schools. President-elect Joe Biden has not yet made the decision public.
Biden Picks Connecticut Schools Chief as Education Secretary

 President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Miguel Cardona, the education commissioner for Connecticut and a former public school teacher, to serve as education...
Biden Taps Connecticut Schools Chief Miguel Cardona As Secretary Of Education

 Cardona was appointed to the top education post in Connecticut just months before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March.
