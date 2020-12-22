Dozens of airline passengers in Canada hit with fines, warning letters for refusing to wear a mask
More than 70 passengers on Canadian airlines have been slapped with fines or warning letters by Transport Canada in recent months for refusing to wear a mask on board a flight, with more incidents involving Alberta airports than any other province.
