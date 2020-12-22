Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scrap UK coronavirus travel bans, EU urges

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
France and Germany have led the way in calling for a more "coordinated" response to dealing with the new variant of coronavirus. The European Commission has now come up with a blueprint to keep travel moving.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Health Experts Concerned About Holiday Travel As New COVID Strain Discovered In UK

Health Experts Concerned About Holiday Travel As New COVID Strain Discovered In UK 03:06

 CBS4's Ty Russell reports on what's being done at local airports to slow the spread of COVID. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3aytW20

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Cuomo Calls For Ban On Incoming Flights From U.K. Due To New Coronavirus Strain [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Calls For Ban On Incoming Flights From U.K. Due To New Coronavirus Strain

At least 40 countries have now banned or restricted travel from Britain, and now Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on airlines to test passengers coming here from the U.K. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:48Published
COVID Testing In High Demand As People Travel For Christmas [Video]

COVID Testing In High Demand As People Travel For Christmas

CBS4's Ted Scouten spoke with several passengers who said they’re comfortable getting on planes. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3aytW20

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:49Published
Countries Ban Travel From U.K. Due To New Coronavirus Strain [Video]

Countries Ban Travel From U.K. Due To New Coronavirus Strain

Passengers were stranded at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday morning as new restrictions went into effect.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:59Published