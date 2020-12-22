Scrap UK coronavirus travel bans, EU urges

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Cuomo Calls For Ban On Incoming Flights From U.K. Due To New Coronavirus Strain



At least 40 countries have now banned or restricted travel from Britain, and now Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on airlines to test passengers coming here from the U.K. CBS2's John Dias reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:48 Published 3 hours ago COVID Testing In High Demand As People Travel For Christmas



CBS4's Ted Scouten spoke with several passengers who said they’re comfortable getting on planes. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3aytW20 Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:49 Published 16 hours ago Countries Ban Travel From U.K. Due To New Coronavirus Strain



Passengers were stranded at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday morning as new restrictions went into effect. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:59 Published 22 hours ago