Scrap UK coronavirus travel bans, EU urges
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
France and Germany have led the way in calling for a more "coordinated" response to dealing with the new variant of coronavirus. The European Commission has now come up with a blueprint to keep travel moving.
