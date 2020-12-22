Ferguson sees Thunder home against Scorchers in Big Bash

Main focus on contributing as much as possible: Sanju Samson



India won by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia on December 04 in Canberra; India is now leading the three-match series by 1-0. Batsman Sanju Samson reacted pressure on him over using most of the chances thrown at him by the team. He said, "I have played lot more matches, International matches and I have been with good amount of good players so I know that it's very important to keep your mindset as simple as possible. My main focus is about winning matches and contributing as much as possible at every chance I get,"

