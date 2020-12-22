Ferguson sees Thunder home against Scorchers in Big Bash
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Captain Callum Ferguson's unbeaten 61 leads Sydney Thunder to a seven-wicket win over Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League in Canberra.
Captain Callum Ferguson's unbeaten 61 leads Sydney Thunder to a seven-wicket win over Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League in Canberra.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Callum Ferguson Australian cricketer
Sydney Thunder
Brisbane duo to distance from team in Big Bash game after possible bubble breachBrisbane Heat's Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence must keep a distance from their team-mates during Monday's Big Bash game against Sydney Thunder.
BBC News
Big Bash League Australian professional Twenty20 cricket league
Christian's 50 from 15 balls helps Sixers beat Strikers in Big BashDan Christian hits the second-fastest half-century in Big Bash history to propel Sydney Sixers to a 38-run victory over Adelaide Strikers.
BBC News
Canberra Capital of Australia
Australia urged to help desperate Indian sailors caught in the middle of the China coal conflictThis Indian sailor has become an unintended victim of the trade dispute between Canberra and Beijing - stranded at a Chinese port on a ship carrying 160,000..
SBS
Scott Morrison demands answers on China coal ban reportsAustralian coal exports appear to have been indefinitely blocked by China likely setting off another trade dispute between Canberra and Beijing.
SBS
Australian coal exports reportedly banned by China, according to state mediaAustralian coal exports have been indefinitely banned by China likely setting off another trade dispute between Canberra and Beijing.
SBS
Main focus on contributing as much as possible: Sanju Samson
Credit: ANI Duration: 00:58Published
Perth Scorchers
You Might Like