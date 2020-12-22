Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ferguson sees Thunder home against Scorchers in Big Bash

BBC News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Captain Callum Ferguson's unbeaten 61 leads Sydney Thunder to a seven-wicket win over Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League in Canberra.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Callum Ferguson Callum Ferguson Australian cricketer


Sydney Thunder Sydney Thunder

Brisbane duo to distance from team in Big Bash game after possible bubble breach

 Brisbane Heat's Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence must keep a distance from their team-mates during Monday's Big Bash game against Sydney Thunder.
BBC News

Big Bash League Big Bash League Australian professional Twenty20 cricket league

Christian's 50 from 15 balls helps Sixers beat Strikers in Big Bash

 Dan Christian hits the second-fastest half-century in Big Bash history to propel Sydney Sixers to a 38-run victory over Adelaide Strikers.
BBC News

Canberra Canberra Capital of Australia

Australia urged to help desperate Indian sailors caught in the middle of the China coal conflict

 This Indian sailor has become an unintended victim of the trade dispute between Canberra and Beijing - stranded at a Chinese port on a ship carrying 160,000..
SBS

Scott Morrison demands answers on China coal ban reports

 Australian coal exports appear to have been indefinitely blocked by China likely setting off another trade dispute between Canberra and Beijing.
SBS

Australian coal exports reportedly banned by China, according to state media

 Australian coal exports have been indefinitely banned by China likely setting off another trade dispute between Canberra and Beijing.
SBS
Main focus on contributing as much as possible: Sanju Samson [Video]

Main focus on contributing as much as possible: Sanju Samson

India won by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia on December 04 in Canberra; India is now leading the three-match series by 1-0. Batsman Sanju Samson reacted pressure on him over using most of the chances thrown at him by the team. He said, "I have played lot more matches, International matches and I have been with good amount of good players so I know that it's very important to keep your mindset as simple as possible. My main focus is about winning matches and contributing as much as possible at every chance I get,"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 00:58Published

Perth Scorchers Perth Scorchers

You Might Like