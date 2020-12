You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dealing with the long-term effects of COVID-19



'Long-haulers' must deal with lingering effects of COVID-19. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:19 Published 2 weeks ago Long-Term Side Effects Of Coronavirus



As more people recover from coronavirus, more people are seeing the long-term side effects. KDKA's Nicole Ford has more. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:03 Published 2 weeks ago Do I need to worry about any long-term side effects about a COVID-19 vaccine?



We're working to answer your questions about COVID-19, and today we're asking health experts if we need to worry about long-term side effects of a COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:34 Published 3 weeks ago