Politics updates: Donald Trump expected to sign coronavirus stimulus bill

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The Senate passed a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package Monday, sending the bill to President Donald Trump to sign.
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
In Another Swipe At Trump, AG Barr Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Or Voter Fraud

In Another Swipe At Trump, AG Barr Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Or Voter Fraud 00:34

 Outgoing US Attorney General Bill Barr most likely infuriated President Donald Trump even more on Monday. That's when he said he wouldn't be appointing special counsels to investigate either President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden or election fraud Business Insider reports Trump has reportedly...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump plans to sign COVID-19 stimulus bill

 Congress passed a $900 billion stimulus measure, which now heads to President Trump for a signature. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joins CBSN..
CBS News

Televangelist Pat Robertson no longer thinks Trump can win re-election: 'It's time to move on'

 Despite the president's ability "to raise money" and his loyalty to evangelical Christians, his feelings about the president are decidedly mixed.
USATODAY.com

What's in the $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package

 Congress passed a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package late Monday after negotiating for months on a new round of stimulus. President Trump is now..
CBS News

Trump meets with GOP allies on longshot bid to challenge electoral votes

 White House chief of staff Mark Meadows confirmed the meeting, teasing "stay tuned."
CBS News

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Georgia voters elect four Black sheriffs to lead metro Atlanta police departments

 From President-elect Joe Biden's surprise win to the upcoming Senate run-offs, Georgia keeps making big election news. For the first time ever, Georgia voters..
CBS News

Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act passes as part of year-end government funding bill

 The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act passed the U.S. Senate late Monday night as part of the year-end government funding bill.
USATODAY.com

Eye Opener: Congress passes $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill

 The House and Senate have passed a $900 billion coronavirus pandemic relief bill, which is now headed to President Trump's desk. Also, some European countries..
CBS News
U.S. House passes coronavirus relief package

U.S. House passes coronavirus relief package

The U.S. House of Representatives passed an $892 billion coronavirus aid package on Monday aimed at throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy, clearing the way for Senate approval later in the evening.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published

Congress Passes Massive $900B Coronavirus Relief Bill

Congress Passes Massive $900B Coronavirus Relief Bill

Congress Passes Massive $900B Coronavirus Relief Bill. The 5,600-page relief package passed in the House, 359 to 53, and 92 to 6 in the Senate Monday evening. . The bill includes $600 stimulus..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published
How much you'll get with new stimulus checks

How much you'll get with new stimulus checks

Late last night Congress passed one of the largest economic relief bills in history, which now heads to President Donald Trump's desk for signature. If he signs it, new forms of direct payments will be..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 04:05Published
'This is not a drill': Berman breaks down actions Trump is considering

'This is not a drill': Berman breaks down actions Trump is considering

President Donald Trump is looking for ways to overturn the 2020 election and is relying on a group of fringe advisers. CNN’s John Berman discusses the latest developments from the White House.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 04:56Published

US Congress passes $892 billion COVID relief package

 US lawmakers in the House and Senate approved a massive pandemic stimulus package. The bill would see most Americans receive a $600 check.
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •SeattlePI.comDenver PostUSATODAY.comUpworthyCBS NewsKhaleej Times

News Brief: Relief Measure, COVID-19 Mutations, Computer Hack

 Congress ends months-long stalemate and passes $900 billion coronavirus relief bill. The U.K.'s COVID-19 variant has 17 mutations. Plus, how should the U.S....
NPR

Upworthy