Politics updates: Donald Trump expected to sign coronavirus stimulus bill
The Senate passed a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package Monday, sending the bill to President Donald Trump to sign.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
President Trump plans to sign COVID-19 stimulus billCongress passed a $900 billion stimulus measure, which now heads to President Trump for a signature. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joins CBSN..
CBS News
Televangelist Pat Robertson no longer thinks Trump can win re-election: 'It's time to move on'Despite the president's ability "to raise money" and his loyalty to evangelical Christians, his feelings about the president are decidedly mixed.
USATODAY.com
What's in the $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief packageCongress passed a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package late Monday after negotiating for months on a new round of stimulus. President Trump is now..
CBS News
Trump meets with GOP allies on longshot bid to challenge electoral votesWhite House chief of staff Mark Meadows confirmed the meeting, teasing "stay tuned."
CBS News
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Georgia voters elect four Black sheriffs to lead metro Atlanta police departmentsFrom President-elect Joe Biden's surprise win to the upcoming Senate run-offs, Georgia keeps making big election news. For the first time ever, Georgia voters..
CBS News
Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act passes as part of year-end government funding billThe Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act passed the U.S. Senate late Monday night as part of the year-end government funding bill.
USATODAY.com
Eye Opener: Congress passes $900 billion COVID-19 relief billThe House and Senate have passed a $900 billion coronavirus pandemic relief bill, which is now headed to President Trump's desk. Also, some European countries..
CBS News
U.S. House passes coronavirus relief package
