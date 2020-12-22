Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Some good news from across the universe on Tuesday

CBC.ca Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
With much of the world struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still some good-news stories to report. Here's a brief roundup.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 GOOD Things That Actually Happened in 2020

Top 10 GOOD Things That Actually Happened in 2020 14:36

 This list is proof that it hasn't been all doom and gloom this year! For this list, we’ll be looking at the best and most impactful good news and trends from 2020.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

13 Days and Knights: Helping Las Vegans save thousands on energy bills [Video]

13 Days and Knights: Helping Las Vegans save thousands on energy bills

Making people's homes become more energy-efficient is the mission of HELP of Southern Nevada's free weatherization program. As part of our 13 Days and Knights of Giving initiative, sponsored by the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:26Published
Inside HELP's Framing Hope Warehouse [Video]

Inside HELP's Framing Hope Warehouse

At the heart of any great nonprofit are great people. But donations, and having a place to put them, are just as important in the pursuit of helping people. As part of our 13 Days and Knights of..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:20Published
Bay Area Residents Tell KPIX Their Good News From 2020 [Video]

Bay Area Residents Tell KPIX Their Good News From 2020

It turns out that, for many in the Bay Area, 2020 wasn't all bad. KPIX 5's Da Lin set up in San Francisco's Ghirardelli Square to ask passersby "What was your good news this year?" (12-20-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:43Published