Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress passes legislation to create Smithsonian museums on Latino and women's history

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The COVID-19 relief deal authorizes the creation of the National Museum of the American Latino and Smithsonian American Women's History Museum.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Smithsonian Institution Smithsonian Institution Group of museums and research centers administered by the United States government


Hispanic and Latino Americans Hispanic and Latino Americans Americans of ancestry from Spain and Latin America

Will new coronavirus relief package be enough? Black and Latino landlords could lose big

 As renters of color are struggling more to make their rental payments, so are mom-and-pop landlords, many of whom might be turning to forbearance.
USATODAY.com

Who Will Replace Kamala Harris? It’s About More Than a Senate Seat

 The question of who should be chosen as California’s next senator is a battle between Black and Latino representation.
NYTimes.com

Federal eviction ban's expiration expected to hit Black and Latino households harder than others

 Millions of renters face evictions at the end of the year unless Congress extends protections put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Black and Latino..
CBS News

Commission to Study the Potential Creation of the National Museum of the American Latino

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Congress passes legislation to create Smithsonian museums on Latino and women's history

 The COVID-19 relief deal authorizes the creation of the National Museum of the American Latino and Smithsonian American Women's History Museum.
USATODAY.com

Biden faces increasing pressure to include greater Latino representation in his cabinet

 The Congressional Hispanic Caucus put more pressure on President-elect Joe Biden to bolster Latino representation in his cabinet.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Will new coronavirus relief package be enough? Black and Latino landlords could lose big

 As renters of color are struggling more to make their rental payments, so are mom-and-pop landlords, many of whom might be turning to forbearance.  
USATODAY.com