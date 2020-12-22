FIFA files criminal complaint against Sepp Blatter over football museum losses
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Blatter committed FIFA to a rental contract with the building’s owner, insurance firm Swiss Life, that requires paying €295 million through 2045 at above-market rates, the football organisation said.
Blatter committed FIFA to a rental contract with the building’s owner, insurance firm Swiss Life, that requires paying €295 million through 2045 at above-market rates, the football organisation said.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources