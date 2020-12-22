Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FIFA files criminal complaint against Sepp Blatter over football museum losses

euronews Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Blatter committed FIFA to a rental contract with the building’s owner, insurance firm Swiss Life, that requires paying €295 million through 2045 at above-market rates, the football organisation said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: FIFA files criminal complaint against Sepp Blatter over football museum losses

FIFA files criminal complaint against Sepp Blatter over football museum losses 02:04

 Blatter committed FIFA to a rental contract with the building’s owner, insurance firm Swiss Life, that requires paying €295 million through 2045 at above-market rates, the football organisation said.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

FIFA lodges criminal complaint against Sepp Blatter

 FIFA on Tuesday announced it had filed a criminal complaint against former president Sepp Blatter over the finances of its loss-making museum in Zurich. In a...
Mid-Day

FIFA Files Criminal Complaint Against Blatter Over Museum 

 The FIFA World Football Museum opened in 2016 after $140 million of soccer money was spent refurbishing the 1970s office building to also include 34 rental...
VOA News

FIFA lodges criminal complaint against Blatter over Zurich museum project

 FIFA has issued a criminal complaint over suspected “criminal mismanagement” in a museum project set up by the governing body’s former president Sepp...
SoccerNews.com