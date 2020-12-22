Global  
 

Brentford stun Newcastle to reach EFL Cup semi-finals for first time

BBC News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Championship side Brentford beat Newcastle in the EFL Cup to reach a major semi-final for the first time in their 131-year history.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Man of the match: Josh Dasilva

Man of the match: Josh Dasilva 01:24

 Josh Dasilva speaks to Sky Sports following Brentford's 1-0 win over Newcastle, which takes them through to the Carabao Cup semi-final.

