3 Hamilton police officers have knife wounds to face and head after downtown altercation

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man Shot at Pizza Restaurant



Occurred on November 11, 2020 / Hemet, California, USAInfo from Licensor: "On 11/02/20 at about 6:25 pm, Hemet Police Officers responded to the 200 block of E Stetson Avenue, after receiving a call of.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 04:45 Published 5 days ago Officers Injured In Downtown Sacramento Protests



Rallies between two groups in downtown Sacramento turned violent Saturday and resulted in at least six arrests and five injured officers, the Sacramento Police Department said. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:20 Published 1 week ago Bakersfield Police involved in a shooting in Downtown Bakersfield



The Bakersfield Police Department is on the scene of a shooting involving one of its officers in Downtown Bakersfield. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 01:00 Published 3 weeks ago