Massive winter storm dumps 70 cm of snow on some parts of southern Alberta
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
A massive winter storm dumped up to 40 centimetres of snow on Calgary and at least 70 centimetres in other parts of southern Alberta, causing cancelled flights and chaos on the roads with dozens of collisions and stuck cars and buses.
