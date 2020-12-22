Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Massive winter storm dumps 70 cm of snow on some parts of southern Alberta

CBC.ca Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
A massive winter storm dumped up to 40 centimetres of snow on Calgary and at least 70 centimetres in other parts of southern Alberta, causing cancelled flights and chaos on the roads with dozens of collisions and stuck cars and buses.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Seattle home looks gorgeous for Christmas amid heavy snow

Seattle home looks gorgeous for Christmas amid heavy snow 00:39

 A winter storm brought heavy rains and snow to The Seattle metropolitan areas on Monday, December 21.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

A weak clipper is moving through our area today bringing some scattered snow showers or a little drizzle. This will only bring maybe a Tr.-1", though there may be a few some higher totals with 1-2..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:52Published
Determined Dogs Won't Let Massive Snow Fall Ruin Their Day [Video]

Determined Dogs Won't Let Massive Snow Fall Ruin Their Day

Snow-swimming should be a new Olympic sport! How awesome is that? Credit to "@howitcametobe / @misssarahalyssa".

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:59Published
Winter Service Vehicle (WSV) is in the process of removing snow blocking the streets of New York [Video]

Winter Service Vehicle (WSV) is in the process of removing snow blocking the streets of New York

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Winter storm cuts electrical power for thousands on East Coast

 A massive winter storm system brought power outages to parts of the East Coast on Thursday morning as snow and strong winds hammered suburbs and major cities...
FOXNews.com

Massive Snowstorm Buries Parts of The Northeast

Massive Snowstorm Buries Parts of The Northeast Watch VideoSome people in the Northeast are digging out of snow this morning after a powerful winter storm swept through the region.  New York City, Boston...
Newsy