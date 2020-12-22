Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Claremont killer sentencing LIVE: Judge to decide if Bradley Edwards will spend rest of life behind bars

The Age Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The sentencing is likely to include the reading of victim impact statements, a summary of Bradley Edwards' life circumstances and - if he has agreed to take part in a psychiatric report ordered by the judge - an explanation for some of his offending. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: Leigha Ackerson Sentenced To Life In Prison For 2018 Murder Of Edwards Woman

Leigha Ackerson Sentenced To Life In Prison For 2018 Murder Of Edwards Woman 00:07

 A judge sentenced 27-year-old Leigha Ackerson to life in prison plus 48 years for her role in the murder of Catherine Kelley, 74, in Edwards.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A daughter fulfilled her father's dying wish and switched on a dazzling christmas light display - just 24 hours after he passed [Video]

A daughter fulfilled her father's dying wish and switched on a dazzling christmas light display - just 24 hours after he passed

The daughter of an OAP known as 'Mr Christmas' fulfilled her father's dying wish last night (Sat) and switched on his dazzling light display - just 24 hours after he passed away. Dave Edwards, 86,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Claremont killer faces life behind bars for murders of Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon

 Claremont killer Bradley Robert Edwards, who terrorised Perth's suburbs in the 1990s, is set to finally be sentenced for his atrocious crimes.
SBS