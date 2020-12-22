Canada and U.K. make stopgap deal to avert tariffs after Brexit

Global  
 

Canada and the United Kingdom have inked a temporary agreement that will head off an automatic increase in tariffs that was set to kick in when Britain leaves the European Union next week. 
