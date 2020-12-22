Canada and U.K. make stopgap deal to avert tariffs after Brexit
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Canada and the United Kingdom have inked a temporary agreement that will head off an automatic increase in tariffs that was set to kick in when Britain leaves the European Union next week.
Canada and the United Kingdom have inked a temporary agreement that will head off an automatic increase in tariffs that was set to kick in when Britain leaves the European Union next week.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources