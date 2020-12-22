NFB pulls Michelle Latimer's documentary Inconvenient Indian from Sundance festival Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The National Film Board is withdrawing the Michelle Latimer-directed documentary Inconvenient Indian from all film festivals and distribution after her Indigenous identity claims were called into question last week. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources INCONVENIENT INDIAN Movie



INCONVENIENT INDIAN movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on Thomas King’s award-winning book, Michelle Latimer’s powerful, essential documentary examines the ongoing colonization of Indigenous.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:42 Published 2 weeks ago

