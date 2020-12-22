Ottawa blocks Chinese takeover of Nunavut gold mine project after national security review
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
TMAC Resources Inc. says that the Government of Canada has rejected a proposal for it to sell its Hope Bay gold project in Nunavut to Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd., a Chinese company.
