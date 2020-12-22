Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ottawa blocks Chinese takeover of Nunavut gold mine project after national security review

CBC.ca Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
TMAC Resources Inc. says that the Government of Canada has rejected a proposal for it to sell its Hope Bay gold project in Nunavut to Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd., a Chinese company.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nunavut's Gold And Diamond Discovery Gives Insight To Earth's History [Video]

Nunavut's Gold And Diamond Discovery Gives Insight To Earth's History

University of Alberta researchers say the discovery of a gold and diamond outcrop is being pegged as a big geological discovery.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:27Published
Midas Gold and the Idaho Conservation League react to public comments on Stibnite Mine project [Video]

Midas Gold and the Idaho Conservation League react to public comments on Stibnite Mine project

We talked with both Midas Gold and the Idaho Conservation League to get their thoughts on all the public comments people submitted on the Stibnite Mine project.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 04:32Published