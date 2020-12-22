Dr Deborah Birx: White House virus expert quits over holiday travel

The Coronavirus Task Force coordinator said the experience has been difficult on her family.

Birx warns against COVID ‘myths’ amid third wave Individual U.S. states scrambled on Sunday to impose lockdowns to stem coronavirus spikes amid a lack of national leadership on how to curb infections until vaccines are widely available in the spring. Gavino Garay has more.

Birx worried about COVID spike after holiday [NFA] The White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on CBS’s ‘Face The Nation’ Sunday said she is increasingly concerned about a potential new spike in COVID-19 infections after Thanksgiving, as lawmakers continue to stall on legislation that could be crucial to vaccine distribution. Gavino Garay has more.

White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

US President Donald Trump hosted several Republican lawmakers at the White House on Monday (US time) to discuss an ultimately futile effort to block the US..

It's a rite of passge many presidents have taken over the years in their pilgrimage to the White House: where to safely worship with others. (December..

The disclosure was the first acknowledgment of a specific intrusion in the vast cyberattack. At the White House, national security leaders met to assess how to..

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's leading infectious disease expert. Fauci went on ABC Sunday to talk about the status of the virus. Fauci said there "certainly is going to be an uptick" in coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's leading expert on the COVID-19 virus. In a recent interview with USA Today, Fauci said that Americans should prepare themselves for a difficult holiday season.