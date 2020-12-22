Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr Deborah Birx: White House virus expert quits over holiday travel

BBC News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Dr Deborah Birx says the criticism she has faced for a family get-together is "very difficult".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Deborah Birx Deborah Birx American physician and diplomat

Birx says she plans to retire, citing strain on family

 The Coronavirus Task Force coordinator said the experience has been difficult on her family.
CBS News
Birx warns against COVID ‘myths’ amid third wave [Video]

Birx warns against COVID ‘myths’ amid third wave

Individual U.S. states scrambled on Sunday to impose lockdowns to stem coronavirus spikes amid a lack of national leadership on how to curb infections until vaccines are widely available in the spring. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published
Birx worried about COVID spike after holiday [Video]

Birx worried about COVID spike after holiday

[NFA] The White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on CBS’s ‘Face The Nation’ Sunday said she is increasingly concerned about a potential new spike in COVID-19 infections after Thanksgiving, as lawmakers continue to stall on legislation that could be crucial to vaccine distribution. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:08Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

President Trump plans to sign COVID-19 stimulus bill

 Congress passed a $900 billion stimulus measure, which now heads to President Trump for a signature. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joins CBSN..
CBS News

US election: Donald Trump allies plot futile effort to block Joe Biden

 US President Donald Trump hosted several Republican lawmakers at the White House on Monday (US time) to discuss an ultimately futile effort to block the US..
New Zealand Herald

The power of seeing a U.S. president in the pews

 It's a rite of passge many presidents have taken over the years in their pilgrimage to the White House: where to safely worship with others. (December..
USATODAY.com

Treasury Department’s Senior Leaders Were Targeted by Hacking

 The disclosure was the first acknowledgment of a specific intrusion in the vast cyberattack. At the White House, national security leaders met to assess how to..
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Fauci Warns Of COVID Uptick Related Thanksgiving Travel [Video]

Fauci Warns Of COVID Uptick Related Thanksgiving Travel

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's leading infectious disease expert. Fauci went on ABC Sunday to talk about the status of the virus. Fauci said there "certainly is going to be an uptick" in coronavirus..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:29Published
Fauci Says Pandemic Won't Get Better For Christmas And New Years [Video]

Fauci Says Pandemic Won't Get Better For Christmas And New Years

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's leading expert on the COVID-19 virus. In a recent interview with USA Today, Fauci said that Americans should prepare themselves for a difficult holiday season...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:30Published
Dr. Deborah Birx's Dire Warning Regarding COVID-19 [Video]

Dr. Deborah Birx's Dire Warning Regarding COVID-19

Dr. Deborah Birx one of the White House's most senior coronavirus advisers, issued a dire warning on November 2. Dr. Birx her warned the Covid-19 pandemic is going to get much, much worse before it..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published