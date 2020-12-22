Global  
 

US sues Walmart for alleged role in opioid crisis

BBC News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
In a lawsuit, the US government says the major retailer "knowingly" violated prescription rules.
Walmart sued for allegedly fueling opioid crisis

 The retailer failed to report suspicious prescriptions and pressured its pharmacists to churn out orders, feds charge.
CBS News

Walmart accused of fueling opioid epidemic through in Justice Department lawsuit

 The Justice Department accused Walmart Tuesday of contributing to the deadly opioid epidemic by filling thousands of "illegitimate" prescriptions.
USATODAY.com

Walmart pairs with FedEx to offer free home pickup of returns

 Walmart has announced a partnership with FedEx that allows customers to return purchases made online through the Walmart.com website by scheduling a pickup...
Retail giant Walmart sued by US government for role in opioid crisis

 The Justice Department’s lawsuit comes nearly two months after Walmart filed its own preemptive suit against the Justice Department.
The Justice Department is suing Walmart, alleging the retailer 'unlawfully dispensed and distributed prescription opioids'

 The DOJ alleges Walmart did not properly screen opioid prescriptions, understaffed pharmacies, and pushed employees to fill prescriptions quickly.
