Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Apple CEO Tim Cook snubbed possible Tesla acquisition 'during the darkest days'

Apple Planning To Make Driverless Car



Apple plans to build a self-driving electric car by 2024, unnamed sources familiar with the project told Reuters. Business Insider reports the new battery design from the tech company could "radically" diminish the cost of batteries. The new battery could also increase the vehicle's range. The project would most likely yield a consumer vehicle instead of a self-driving taxi.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:25 Published now