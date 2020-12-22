Global  
 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Apple CEO Tim Cook snubbed possible Tesla acquisition 'during the darkest days'

Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Apple CEO Tim Cook refused to meet about a possible acquisition of his electric vehicle company when it was in dire straits.
Elon Musk says Apple refused a meeting to acquire Tesla

Elon Musk said Tuesday that he wanted to sell Tesla to Apple during the “darkest days” of the Model 3 rollout..
Boring Company proposes massive Vegas expansion following monorail bankruptcy

 Elon Musk’s tunneling venture, The Boring Company, is planning a massive citywide expansion of the currently modest underground transportation system it’s..
Months later, the great Twitter hack still boggles my mind

One of the wildest stories of the year was the day some of the most-followed Twitter accounts on the..
Indonesia courts SpaceX as new rocket launch site

 The South East Asian country is already in talks with Elon Musk about a possible partnership.
Tesla shares slump in S&P 500 debut [Video]

Tesla shares slump in S&P 500 debut

Shares of electric carmaker Tesla slumped in their debut on the S&P 500 on Monday, retreating from record-high levels, as worries over a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain in Britain weighed on markets. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Tesla stock falls on first day in S&P 500

 On paper, Tesla is worth more than Toyota, Volkswagen, General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Nissan and Daimler combined.
Wall Street falls but Tesla soars [Video]

Wall Street falls but Tesla soars

U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, pulled down by uncertainty around a coronavirus stimulus deal, while Tesla shares hit a lifetime high in anticipation of their addition to the S&P 500 next week. Fred Katayama reports.

Apple Car Could Reportedly Launch in Late 2021 [Video]

Apple Car Could Reportedly Launch in Late 2021

It was previously thought that the car wouldn't be introduced to the public any sooner than 2023.

Apple Planning To Make Driverless Car [Video]

Apple Planning To Make Driverless Car

Apple plans to build a self-driving electric car by 2024, unnamed sources familiar with the project told Reuters. Business Insider reports the new battery design from the tech company could "radically" diminish the cost of batteries. The new battery could also increase the vehicle's range. The project would most likely yield a consumer vehicle instead of a self-driving taxi.

Judge orders Tim Cook and Craig Federighi to testify in Epic’s Fortnite case

The latest development in the ongoing lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple over the iPhone maker’s App Store..
A show about Gawker proved too hot for Apple to handle

Apple has killed an upcoming Apple TV Plus show about Gawker, a now-defunct news organization, according to a report by the New York..
