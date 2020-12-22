Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Apple CEO Tim Cook snubbed possible Tesla acquisition 'during the darkest days'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Apple CEO Tim Cook refused to meet about a possible acquisition of his electric vehicle company when it was in dire straits.
Elon Musk said Tuesday that he wanted to sell Tesla to Apple during the "darkest days" of the Model 3 rollout..
Elon Musk said Tuesday that he wanted to sell Tesla to Apple during the “darkest days” of the Model 3 rollout..
