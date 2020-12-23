Paramedics took dying patient to the wrong Hamilton hospital, physician tells trial Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

A physician who edited the standards of care that Hamilton paramedics must follow says there were multiple signs that Yosif Al-Hasnawi should have been transported to a lead trauma hospital as soon as possible. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

