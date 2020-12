'We're grieving': Mercy flights allow Irish citizens to flee Britain Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

For Michael Morrissey, a trip across the Irish Sea for the sad occasion of his sister's funeral became even more difficult when his flight home was cancelled. For Michael Morrissey, a trip across the Irish Sea for the sad occasion of his sister's funeral became even more difficult when his flight home was cancelled. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like