FBI links Iran to online hit list targeting top officials who’ve refuted Trump’s election fraud claims

Washington Post Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
A website called ‘Enemies of the People’ sought to incite violence against several state and federal officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray.
