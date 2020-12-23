Federal government launches searchable database of firms, groups that got wage subsidy
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
After months of being pressed for details on which individuals, groups and companies received federal pandemic supports, the Liberal government has published a searchable registry of companies that have accessed the Canada emergency wage subsidy.
After months of being pressed for details on which individuals, groups and companies received federal pandemic supports, the Liberal government has published a searchable registry of companies that have accessed the Canada emergency wage subsidy.
|
|
|
You Might Like