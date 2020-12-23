Global  
 

Los Angeles Lakers celebrate NBA title with most expensive championship rings of all time

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their 2019-20 NBA title with championship rings that are said to be the most expensive in league history.
 LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers enter this NBA season as favorites to repeat. But could they actually dominate?

Can anyone dethrone the 'King' and his Lakers? NBA season preview

 With the new NBA campaign tipping off on 22 December, BBC Sport looks at the title contenders, the ones to watch and the big off-season deals.
BBC News

Jerry West Alleged Voicemail, Called Lakers A 'Sh*t Show' To Sway Kawhi To Clips

 The man suing Jerry West and the Clippers for his alleged role in landing Kawhi Leonard says West left him a voicemail message in 2019 acknowledging their..
TMZ.com

NBA offseason grades: From Bucks to Lakers and beyond, which teams have set up themselves for success?

 The NBA's regular season is set to start Dec. 22, with five games then on Christmas Day. Here is how we grade each team for their offseason work.
USATODAY.com

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says league won't 'jump the line' to get COVID-19 vaccinations

 The NBA season opens Tuesday amid COVID-19 pandemic. "We're comfortable with the health and safety protocols that we've designed," Adam Silver said.
USATODAY.com

Five things you need to know as NBA starts up 2020-21 season this week

 After a short offseason, the NBA opens the 2020-21 season with eight new coaches and a 72-game schedule that will end in July.
USATODAY.com
Making Amalie Arena safe ahead of NBA season [Video]

Making Amalie Arena safe ahead of NBA season

Making Amalie Arena safe ahead of NBA season

