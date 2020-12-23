Los Angeles Lakers celebrate NBA title with most expensive championship rings of all time
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their 2019-20 NBA title with championship rings that are said to be the most expensive in league history.
The Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their 2019-20 NBA title with championship rings that are said to be the most expensive in league history.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
Can anyone dethrone the 'King' and his Lakers? NBA season previewWith the new NBA campaign tipping off on 22 December, BBC Sport looks at the title contenders, the ones to watch and the big off-season deals.
BBC News
Jerry West Alleged Voicemail, Called Lakers A 'Sh*t Show' To Sway Kawhi To ClipsThe man suing Jerry West and the Clippers for his alleged role in landing Kawhi Leonard says West left him a voicemail message in 2019 acknowledging their..
TMZ.com
NBA offseason grades: From Bucks to Lakers and beyond, which teams have set up themselves for success?The NBA's regular season is set to start Dec. 22, with five games then on Christmas Day. Here is how we grade each team for their offseason work.
USATODAY.com
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says league won't 'jump the line' to get COVID-19 vaccinationsThe NBA season opens Tuesday amid COVID-19 pandemic. "We're comfortable with the health and safety protocols that we've designed," Adam Silver said.
USATODAY.com
Five things you need to know as NBA starts up 2020-21 season this weekAfter a short offseason, the NBA opens the 2020-21 season with eight new coaches and a 72-game schedule that will end in July.
USATODAY.com
Making Amalie Arena safe ahead of NBA season
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:06Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources