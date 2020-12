Cuomo: This is a very bad situation President is creating



President Donald Trump signaled he will not sign the coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress unless it amends the massive spending legislation. CNN’s Chris Cuomo has more. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 08:11 Published 1 hour ago

Trump Threatens To Veto COVID Bill



On Tuesday, President Donald Trump criticized the COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress. In a video, he criticized combining the $900-billion COVID package with another measure funding the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published 3 hours ago