US: Donald Trump rejects COVID rescue package

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The president called the bill a "disgrace" and demanded that individuals receive much more than a $600 stimulus. Opposition Democrats agreed with him on that point.
 US President Donald Trump has suggested he may not sign the bipartisan 900billion dollar (£670 billion) pandemic relief package that was passed byCongress unless more money is delivered to individual Americans. Mr Trumpcomplained in a video on Twitter that the bill delivered too much money toforeign...

