Trump pardons Blackwater contractors convicted of massacre in Iraq Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

The former Blackwater guards were serving lengthy sentences for their part in the 2007 shooting that left 14 Iraqi civilians dead and 17 others wounded. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Trump pardons Blackwater contractors jailed for massacre of Iraq civilians Four guards fired on unarmed crowd in Baghdad in 2007, killing 14 and sparking outrage over use of private security in war zones

Upworthy 4 hours ago