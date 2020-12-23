Hindi news channel ‘Republic Bharat’ fined by UK regulator for hate speech
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The fine has been levied for the channel's daily current affairs discussion programme Poochta Hai Bharat which is presented by Arnab Goswami and telecast on 6 September 2019.
