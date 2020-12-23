Sister Abhaya case: Father Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy sentenced to life imprisonment

In a 28-year-old case, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 22 pronounced its verdict in the sister's Abhaya murder case. In the case both accused father Thomas Kottoor and sister Sephy were found guilty. Abhaya was murdered and her body was dumped...
The CBI special court here on Tuesday held that the mysterious death of Sister Abhaya at the St. Pius X Convent in Kottayam in 1992 was a murder and found priest... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Catholic Culture