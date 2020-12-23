Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christmas Recipe: Here's how you can bake an eggless cake at home without oven

DNA Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Your Christmas will remain incomplete unless you try this scrumptious alcohol-free eggless fruit cake recipe at home.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bon Appetit - Published
News video: Samantha Makes Holiday Fruitcake

Samantha Makes Holiday Fruitcake 12:52

 Join Samantha Seneviratne in her home kitchen as she makes an almond gingerbread fruitcake (that actually tastes good). This adaptation of an often maligned Christmas staple will change your mind about fruitcake forever. Samantha folds in some rum-soaked fruit, which is a big plus in our book. And in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gingerbread house recreates Home Alone set for film's 30th anniversary [Video]

Gingerbread house recreates Home Alone set for film's 30th anniversary

Disney marks the 30th anniversary of Home Alone with a detailed replica of theiconic Christmas film set by an award-winning cake maker. The edibleMcCallister inspired home includes miniature versions..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Buddy Valastro Says Hand Injury Could Have 'Been A Lot Worse' [Video]

Buddy Valastro Says Hand Injury Could Have 'Been A Lot Worse'

"Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro details his new Christmas-themed competition series "Buddy vs. Christmas", where non-cake artists compete to win against the baker. Plus, Valastro updates fans on his..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:03Published
How To Make Easy, Flaky Air-Fried Apple Pies [Video]

How To Make Easy, Flaky Air-Fried Apple Pies

It’s official; air-frying makes baking more fun. On this episode of Bustle Bites, Alexandra is drawing inspiration from Taste of Home’s Apple Spice Cake with Brown Sugar Frosting and making..

Credit: Bustle     Duration: 04:59Published