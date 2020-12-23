Los Angeles Lakers unveil their championship rings without fans

Defending champions LA Lakers lose to the LA Clippers on the opening night of the season while the Brooklyn Nets beat the Golden State Warriors.

The Los Angeles Lakers are honoring Kobe Bryant with their 2020 championship rings ... including 2 touching tributes to the late NBA legend in the design. LeBron..

The Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their 2019-20 NBA title with championship rings that are said to be the most expensive in league history.

With the new NBA campaign tipping off on 22 December, BBC Sport looks at the title contenders, the ones to watch and the big off-season deals.

From the memorials for Kobe Bryant to lonely mascots in empty stadiums amid a pandemic, 2020 certainly had its moments. These are the best of them.

Kobe Bryant's widow goes to war with mum over lawsuit Kobe Bryant's widow has blasted her mother for filing a "hurtful" lawsuit against her weeks before the first anniversary of her husband and daughter's helicopter crash deaths.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis To Make Preseason Debut



The two Lakers superstars sat out the team's first two preseason games. DeMarco Morgan reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:44 Published 1 week ago

LeBron James Named 2020 'Time' Athlete of the Year



LeBron James Named 2020 'Time' Athlete of the Year. The announcement was made on Dec. 10. In addition to demanding change after several Black Americans were shot and killed at the hands of police.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago