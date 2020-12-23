Global  
 

Los Angeles Lakers unveil their championship rings without fans

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Lakers' championship rings have features that pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and also acknowledge the 95 days spent in the Orlando bubble.
Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

LA Lakers lose season opener, Durant shines on Nets debut

 Defending champions LA Lakers lose to the LA Clippers on the opening night of the season while the Brooklyn Nets beat the Golden State Warriors.
BBC News

Los Angeles Lakers Honor Kobe Bryant On Championship Rings

 The Los Angeles Lakers are honoring Kobe Bryant with their 2020 championship rings ... including 2 touching tributes to the late NBA legend in the design. LeBron..
TMZ.com

Los Angeles Lakers celebrate NBA title with most expensive championship rings of all time

 The Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their 2019-20 NBA title with championship rings that are said to be the most expensive in league history.
USATODAY.com

Can anyone dethrone the 'King' and his Lakers? NBA season preview

 With the new NBA campaign tipping off on 22 December, BBC Sport looks at the title contenders, the ones to watch and the big off-season deals.
BBC News

Kobe Bryant Kobe Bryant American basketball player

Fascinating photos from a crazy year in sports

 From the memorials for Kobe Bryant to lonely mascots in empty stadiums amid a pandemic, 2020 certainly had its moments. These are the best of them.
USATODAY.com
Kobe Bryant's widow goes to war with mum over lawsuit [Video]

Kobe Bryant's widow goes to war with mum over lawsuit

Kobe Bryant's widow has blasted her mother for filing a "hurtful" lawsuit against her weeks before the first anniversary of her husband and daughter's helicopter crash deaths.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

