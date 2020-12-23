Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Review of the Year: Azerbaijan takes the upper hand in Nagorno-Karabakh

euronews Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Armed conflict erupted in the Caucasus in September 2020. It would last 44 days, leave more than 5000 people dead and redefine the map of the Caucasus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Review of the Year: Azerbaijan takes the upper hand in Nagorno-Karabakh

Review of the Year: Azerbaijan takes the upper hand in Nagorno-Karabakh 03:00

 Armed conflict erupted in the Caucasus in September 2020. It would last 44 days, leave more than 5000 people dead and redefine the map of the Caucasus.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

J&K local body polls: Gupkar alliance sweeps Kashmir, BJP wins big in Jammu | Oneindia News [Video]

J&K local body polls: Gupkar alliance sweeps Kashmir, BJP wins big in Jammu | Oneindia News

The Farooq Abdullah-led People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has won nine of 20 districts in the first local polls in Jammu and Kashmir since it lost its special status and was turned into a Union..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published
Audi A3 - Crash & Safety Tests 2020 [Video]

Audi A3 - Crash & Safety Tests 2020

The Audi A3 Sportback, SEAT Leon, ISUZU D-Max, Kia Sorento and Land Rover Defender achieve the maximum five stars. The Honda e settles for four stars and the Hyundai i10 gets three. Both the new..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:40Published
How To Celebrate Thanksgiving More Safely In A COVID-19 Pandemic [Video]

How To Celebrate Thanksgiving More Safely In A COVID-19 Pandemic

As Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve, and other winter holidays approach, the US is battling a record-breaking surge of coronavirus infections. Business Insider reports Dr. Anthony Fauci says..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published