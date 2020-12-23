Battle of the budget: DND gears up to defend cost of new warships in the New Year
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () The coming year will see intense scrutiny on the navy's plan to build 15 new warships to replace its existing fleet of frigates. Some defence experts estimate the lifetime cost of the frigates will exceed $213 billion over four decades. The challenge will be to avoid an F-35-style political fiasco.
Most people believe how you ring in the New Year is indicative to how you will spend the New Year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has New Year’s Eve’s celebrations looking a little different. Buzz 6o’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
Half of Americans (55%) would qualify 2020 as a personal financial disaster.The survey asked 2,000 Americans what their financial status and future financial goals for 2021 were after 59% said 2020 was..
Metrolink Monday announced that its "$10 Holiday Ticket" will be available for Christmas Day and New Year's Day, providing unlimited rides to help travelers get to their essential destinations. Katie..
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:25Published