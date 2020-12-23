Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Battle of the budget: DND gears up to defend cost of new warships in the New Year

CBC.ca Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The coming year will see intense scrutiny on the navy's plan to build 15 new warships to replace its existing fleet of frigates. Some defence experts estimate the lifetime cost of the frigates will exceed $213 billion over four decades. The challenge will be to avoid an F-35-style political fiasco.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: How To Safely Ring in the New Year

How To Safely Ring in the New Year 01:07

 Most people believe how you ring in the New Year is indicative to how you will spend the New Year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has New Year’s Eve’s celebrations looking a little different. Buzz 6o’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ditch toxic New Year's resolutions for a happy 2021 [Video]

Ditch toxic New Year's resolutions for a happy 2021

Ditch toxic New Year's resolutions to ensure you have a happy 2021, a motivational expert has suggested.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
After a devastating 2020, Americans are relying on 2021 to recover from a year of financial disasters [Video]

After a devastating 2020, Americans are relying on 2021 to recover from a year of financial disasters

Half of Americans (55%) would qualify 2020 as a personal financial disaster.The survey asked 2,000 Americans what their financial status and future financial goals for 2021 were after 59% said 2020 was..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Metrolink Announces '$10 Holiday Ticket' Program For Christmas, New Year's Day [Video]

Metrolink Announces '$10 Holiday Ticket' Program For Christmas, New Year's Day

Metrolink Monday announced that its "$10 Holiday Ticket" will be available for Christmas Day and New Year's Day, providing unlimited rides to help travelers get to their essential destinations. Katie..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:25Published